Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal-starrer Bhooth Bangla preponed, Priyadarshan's horror comedy to now release on this date
Ghaziabad triple suicide case: Father's live-in partner's 2015 death surfaces as investigation progresses
Big relief for Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj; O'Romeo gets clearance from Mumbai court
Here's how Gautam Gambhir praised Suryakumar Yadav's 'masterclass' performance against USA | WATCH
1 year of BJP government in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta flags off 500 electric buses, Delhi-Panipat bus service
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s big statement on ‘illegal infiltrators’: ‘Detect and Report’
US big allegations on China: Secret nuclear test in 2020 after Galwan Valley clash with India; Beijing’s response
What is Force Majeure? ICC asks PCB to explain use of legal provision to boycott IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash
Bharat’s Digital Shield: The High-Tech "Eyes" Guarding Our Toughest Frontiers
Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute for her 'Coach Sir' Sunil Thapa: 'You kept me together when I had lost my dad'
BOLLYWOOD
Bhooth Bangla reunites Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The actor and filmmaker have collaborated on several hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhagam Bhag.
Akshay Kumar has announced that Bhooth Bangla, his upcoming horror comedy with frequent collaborator Priyadarshan, will now hit the theatres on April 10. The film, which reunites Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years, was earlier slated to release on April 2, but was then postponed to May 15. Now, it has been preponed to April again.
"Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind! 10 April... Milte hain theatres mein. #BhoothBangla," Akshay posted on Instagram alongside an announcement teaser. Besides Akshay, the horror comedy will also feature Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, and Rajpal Yadav. The film will also feature the late actor Asrani, who passed away in October 2025.
The Tees Maar Khan actor has worked with the veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan on several hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhagam Bhag. They last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010. Akshay and Priyadarshan are also working on two more projects - Haiwaan, which will also star Saif Ali Khan, and the third part of Hera Pheri franchise.
Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. The National Award-winning music director Pritam Chakraborty, known mononymously as Pritam, is composing the music for the upcoming film.
READ | Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh-starrer becomes most watched film on Netflix globally; ranks top in Pakistan despite ban