BOLLYWOOD

Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal-starrer Bhooth Bangla preponed, Priyadarshan's horror comedy to now release on this date

Bhooth Bangla reunites Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The actor and filmmaker have collaborated on several hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhagam Bhag.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 08, 2026, 03:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Akshay Kumar has announced that Bhooth Bangla, his upcoming horror comedy with frequent collaborator Priyadarshan, will now hit the theatres on April 10. The film, which reunites Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years, was earlier slated to release on April 2, but was then postponed to May 15. Now, it has been preponed to April again. 

"Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind! 10 April... Milte hain theatres mein. #BhoothBangla," Akshay posted on Instagram alongside an announcement teaser. Besides Akshay, the horror comedy will also feature Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, and Rajpal Yadav. The film will also feature the late actor Asrani, who passed away in October 2025.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Tees Maar Khan actor has worked with the veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan on several hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhagam Bhag. They last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010. Akshay and Priyadarshan are also working on two more projects - Haiwaan, which will also star Saif Ali Khan, and the third part of Hera Pheri franchise.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. The National Award-winning music director Pritam Chakraborty, known mononymously as Pritam, is composing the music for the upcoming film.

READ | Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh-starrer becomes most watched film on Netflix globally; ranks top in Pakistan despite ban

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
