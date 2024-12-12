Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 will release in theaters on June 6, 2025.

Akshay Kumar has suffered an eye injury while filming Housefull 5 in Mumbai. A source was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "An object came flying in Akshay's eye while he was doing a stunt. An ophthalmologist was called on the set immediately, who bandaged the eye and asked him to take some rest, while the shoot resumed with the other actors."

"However, even with the injury, Akshay is determined to join the shoot back soon because the film is in final stages of shoot, and he doesn't want it to get delayed", the source further added. The production house Nadiadwala Grandson issued a statement. Though they didn't talk about Akshay's injury directly, they said that the movie's shoot hasn't stopped.

Taking to its X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the production house wrote, "We would want to inform the shooting for #Housefull5 continues and would request all media houses to please check facts with us before printing."

We would want to inform the shooting for #Housefull5 continues and would request all media houses to please check facts with us before printing. https://t.co/9Z7LBFVEXC — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) December 12, 2024

Apart from Akshay, Housefull 5 features an ensemble cast consisting of Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, and Johnny Lever among others.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 will release in theaters on June 6, 2025. Released in 2010 and 2012, Housefull and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan. The third installment Housefull 3, which hit theatres in 2016, was helmed by Sajid-Farhad, and the fourth part Housefull 4, which was released in 2019, was directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala has bankolled all the five films.

