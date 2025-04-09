On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a new powerful look as C. Sankaran Nair.

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his next Kesari Chapter 2, has shared his striking new look as C. Sankaran Nair, a character that embodies tradition, resistance, and truth.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a new powerful look from the film and captioned it, "This is not a costume. It's a symbol - of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation. C. Sankaran Nair didn't fight with a weapon. He fought the British Empire with the law - and with fire in his soul. This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks. #KesariChapter2 #SankaranVsTheEmpire Only In cinemas."

In the image, Akshay is seen in a stunning Kathakali getup, showcasing his powerful transformation into the character of Sankaran Nair.

The intricate makeup and traditional attire highlight the intensity and depth of his portrayal, symbolizing the themes of tradition, resistance, and truth. This striking visual showcases Kumar's commitment to authentically bringing the character to life while embracing the cultural richness of Kathakali dance.

Interestingly, the Airlift actor shared his new look ahead of the film's release next week.

