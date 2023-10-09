Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj witnesses good growth despite IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match on Sunday.

The World Cup fever has gripped India and after India’s win in the first match against Australia, excitement for the World Cup has just increased. However, despite this, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj maintained a strong hold at the box office and witnessed growth.

Akshay Kumar-starrer opened to a positive response from the audience and the strong word of mouth has successfully grabbed a strong hold in theatres resulting in exponential growth. Despite the IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match on Sunday, theatres saw good footfalls from the audience.

Though a large chunk of the audience was glued to their television sets watching the IND vs AUS World Cup match, this didn’t affect Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj and the film witnessed an upward trend in box office numbers over the weekend. The film collected Rs 4.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.85 crore on Sunday which shows a 7% growth in the collection. The three-day total of the film now stands at Rs 12.15 crore.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, which was reportedly titled Capsule Gill and The Great Indian Rescue, before its release also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Jameel Khan, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Parineeti Chopra, Sudhir Pandey, and Shishir Sharma apart from Akshay Kumar.

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is based on the true story of a real hero Jaswant Singh Gill who carried out India’s biggest rescue mission and saved the lives of miners. The movie has been garnering much love from the audience.

Reacting to the box office numbers of Mission Raniganj, Akshay Kumar said earlier, "We are going through a very nice phase where people are doing all kinds of films and they are working. I have done both kinds of films (content and masala entertainers). Don't put pressure on the film by thinking that it will do business. I can do that kind of film (commercial) and get that kind of numbers also. But I am happy doing a film that brings a change in the society."

