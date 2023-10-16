Headlines

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj makers announce ticket rates at Rs 112 across nation, here’s how to watch

Makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj announce ticket rates at Rs 112 to celebrate cinema week.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 07:53 PM IST

Akshay Kumar’s mission Raniganj opened to positive response from the audience. The film based on the life of real hero Jaswant Singh Gill, has impressed the audience. Now, the makers have announced a ‘little surprise’ for the audience by announcing ticket rates of Rs 112 across the nation. 

In continuation to the cinema celebration from October 16th to October 19th, the makers along with PVR have decided to keep the ticket rates at flat Rs 112\-. Sharing the poster on social media, Pooja Entertainment captioned, "And our surprises for you continue at just ₹112/-* Book your tickets now and watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj IN CINEMAS NOW."

Pooja Entertainment has also submitted the film for the Oscars, and this is another reason to celebrate the story of unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill only on the big screen. The audiences loved the performance of Akshay Kumar in and as Jaswant Singh Gill, and recently, the wife of Gill Saab, Nirdosh Kaur, also applauded him. 

Nirdosh Kaur said, “I got very emotional while watching the film. Akshay Kumar has done wonderful acting in the film. He acted so perfectly that looked like Gill Sahab himself was present on screen. He played the character so perfectly, Kapda waisa, turban waisi, aenek bhi waisi, uska jo physique, sab kuch mil raha tha.” 

She added, “When the film was on the casting stage and Akshay Kumar's name came out to play the character of Gill Sahab, I was so happy to hear it. His personality matches completely with Gill Sahab.”

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, and music by Jjust Music, the film also stars Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, Parineeti Chopra, and others in key roles and promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world.

