As 'Bachchhan Paandey' hits theatres, Kriti Sanon says 'it's a full-on massy entertainer'

A colourful release for Kriti Sanon with Bachchhan Paandey, says, "I am so excited"

Kriti Sanon is one of the leading names of Bollywood, with a variety of massive films set to release within this year alone and the first one, 'Bachchhan Paandey', hit theatres Friday (March 18).

The film is expected to bring back the charm of theatres as it seems to be a mass masala entertainer that will draw the audience to the big screens.

Talking about 'Bachchhan Paandey' releasing on Holi, Kriti recently shared, "Cinemas are finally back after two years of the pandemic, getting the same butterflies in my stomach as always. I am so excited for the release of Bachchhan Paandey also because it's the first of my many releases to come this year! It is a full-on massy entertainer and I just hope people will have as much fun watching it as we all did, making it."

The busy diva will be seen taking on the role of a director named Myra Devekar in the drama-comedy where she also reunites with her 'Housefull 4' co-star, Akshay Kumar. The chemistry between the two from their song, 'Meri Jaan Meri Jaan' had left the audience super excited.

Up next, Kriti has some big-ticket films in her kitty including 'Adipurush', 'Shehzada', 'Ganapath' and 'Bhediya' along with the untitled project by Anurag Kashyap.