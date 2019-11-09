Akshay Kumar sprains muscle on Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' sets, continues shooting

Akshay Kumar is known for his action. The actor has his mind in place while performing action stunts, and at times even helping others perform such dangerous stunts. However, the risk of doing any kind of action is always high and people end up injuring themselves. The same happened with Khiladi Kumar.

According to a report on Mumbai Mirror, Akshay Kumar sprained his arm muscle on the sets of Sooryavanshi but continued shooting for the film. The actor also took physiotherapy for the same. The physiotherapist has taped all injured areas.

Informing about the scenario, a source told the daily, “He sprained a muscle in the left arm. The physiotherapist taped the affected areas and Akki continued to shoot. A few days of shoot, and a song featuring Akshay and Katrina Kaif, remain.”

Recently Akshay's Sooryavanshi co-actress Katrina Kaif had shared a video of him promoting his latest released music video Filhaal. In the video, Akshay Kumar could be seen wearing black tape on his arm. The music video which released today features Nupur Sanon with Akki.