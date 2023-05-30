Search icon
Akshay Kumar spotted with unique LED light backpack worth whopping Rs 35,000; know what makes it so expensive

Akshay Kumar was seen carrying a LED backpack with cutting edge features. It's market price is around Rs 35,000.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

Akshay Kumar spotted with unique LED light backpack worth whopping Rs 35,000; know what makes it so expensive
Akshay Kumar with his LED bag (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actor Akshay Kumar was spotted at the Kalina Private airport in Mumbai on Monday evening. The actor, who is known for his penchant for trendy and expensive gizmos and accesspries, flaunted his new unique backpack on the occasion. The trendy, dragon-eyed, LED lights backpack caught the shutterbugs’ eyes and the pictures soon went viral.

Akshay Kumar’s unique LED backpack

According to online retail websites, the Dragon Eye LED bag (named so because of the two eye-shaped LED lights on it) ranges from Rs 9,000-35,000 across variants. Many soures claimed that the bag Akshay was spotted with at the airport was the top-end model, worth around Rs 35,000, quite a price for a backpack.

What make the bag so expensive

The Dragon Eye LED bag is usually used by motorcyclists or frequent travellers to carry their essentials in a comfortable and trendy manner. The bag is expensive because of the various built-in features it has, which make use of cutting-edge technology. The bag is completely waterproof, and has a screen, which has a built-in full colour 32x2 dot matrix screen, denser pixel and clearer display. It can be connected to a smartphone via bluetooth and also houses a power bank to charge devices like mobile phones and tablets.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has been gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Oh My God! – OMG 2. The film, a sequel to OMG, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and Aamir Naik. The actor recently visited the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples surrounded by security personnel to offer prayers ahead of the movie’s release.

