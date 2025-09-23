Akshay Kumar slams AI videos showing him as Maharishi Valmiki, calls them ‘fake’: 'What’s worse, some...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Navratri 2025: Dates, Rituals, spiritual significance, and why it’s celebrated twice a year

Parag Tyagi breaks his silence on Shefali Jariwala 'taking anti-ageing medicines' claim: ‘She took...’

Morning routine for acidity: 5 effective habits to get rid of heartburn, bloating

Kolkata Rains: 7 dead, multiple services hit as record-breaking rainfall brings city to a standstill, IMD predicts...

How Deepika Padukone’s trainer keeps her fit despite a hectic schedule?

TikTok in US: Oracle and Silver Lake to oversee operations, Trump to sign deal with China on...

Orry flaunts quirky lobster bag worth Rs 14 lakh at Homebound screening, fans joke 'Dihadi ka majdoor lag raha'

Prem Chopra turns 90: 8 must-watch films that prove why he’s Bollywood’s ultimate villain

THIS star cricketer returns as President of cricket association after 6 years, he is...

Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Navratri 2025: Dates, Rituals, spiritual significance, and why it’s celebrated twice a year

Navratri 2025: Dates, Rituals, and why it’s celebrated twice a year

Parag Tyagi breaks his silence on Shefali Jariwala 'taking anti-ageing medicines' claim: ‘She took...’

Parag Tyagi breaks his silence on Shefali Jariwala 'taking anti-ageing medicines

Morning routine for acidity: 5 effective habits to get rid of heartburn, bloating

5 effective habits to get rid of heartburn, bloating

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Akshay Kumar slams AI videos showing him as Maharishi Valmiki, calls them ‘fake’: 'What’s worse, some...'

Akshay Kumar clarifies that videos showing him as Maharishi Valmiki are AI-generated fakes and urges media to verify content before reporting, while gearing up for his upcoming film Jolly LLB 3.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 11:25 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Akshay Kumar slams AI videos showing him as Maharishi Valmiki, calls them ‘fake’: 'What’s worse, some...'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has addressed the circulating videos that show him portraying Maharishi Valmiki, clarifying that they are entirely AI-generated.

On Tuesday morning, Akshay took to Instagram stories to set the record straight. “I have recently come across some AI-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI,” he wrote.

The actor also criticised the media for reporting the videos without verification. “What's worse, some news channels decide to pick these up as 'news' without even verifying if these are real or morphed. In today's time, when misleading content is being produced at great speed through manipulative AI, I sincerely request media houses to verify and report only after authenticating the information,” Akshay added.

Meanwhile, Akshay is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Jolly LLB 3, a courtroom comedy-drama directed by Subhash Kapoor. The movie is the third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise, following Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017).

The series focuses on the early life of Advocate Jagdish Tyagi, known as Jolly, and his fight against judicial corruption and powerful adversaries. Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar alongside Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla.

The franchise is inspired by real-life cases, including the 1999 hit-and-run case of Sanjeev Nanda, with subtle references to the Priyadarshini Mattoo case. The upcoming film continues to explore legal battles in Lucknow, highlighting the challenges of seeking justice against influential opponents and systemic corruption.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Katrina Kaif’s simple morning routine at 42: Secret to her natural glow and radiant skin, from detox drink to yoga
Katrina Kaif’s morning routine at 42: Secret to her natural, radiant skin
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter BREAKS SILENCE to her 'angry with mom' viral video, reveals real reason for such reaction: 'Let a girl...'
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter BREAKS SILENCE to her 'angry with mom' video
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 45: 5 fitness secrets she swears by, from HIIT to strength training
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 45: 5 fitness secrets she swears for toned body
China develops digital 'Great Wall' inspired by Israel's Iron Dome for naval defense, should India be cautious?
China develops digital 'Great Wall' inspired by Israel's Iron Dome for naval def
Quinton de Kock reverses ODI retirement ahead of Pakistan tour: Check South Africa squad for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is
Quinton de Kock reverses ODI retirement ahead of Pakistan tour
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE