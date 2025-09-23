Akshay Kumar slams AI videos showing him as Maharishi Valmiki, calls them ‘fake’: 'What’s worse, some...'

Akshay Kumar clarifies that videos showing him as Maharishi Valmiki are AI-generated fakes and urges media to verify content before reporting, while gearing up for his upcoming film Jolly LLB 3.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has addressed the circulating videos that show him portraying Maharishi Valmiki, clarifying that they are entirely AI-generated.

On Tuesday morning, Akshay took to Instagram stories to set the record straight. “I have recently come across some AI-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI,” he wrote.

I have recently come across some AI-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI. What’s worse, some news channels decide to pick these up as ‘news’ without even verifying if… — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 23, 2025

The actor also criticised the media for reporting the videos without verification. “What's worse, some news channels decide to pick these up as 'news' without even verifying if these are real or morphed. In today's time, when misleading content is being produced at great speed through manipulative AI, I sincerely request media houses to verify and report only after authenticating the information,” Akshay added.

Meanwhile, Akshay is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Jolly LLB 3, a courtroom comedy-drama directed by Subhash Kapoor. The movie is the third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise, following Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017).

The series focuses on the early life of Advocate Jagdish Tyagi, known as Jolly, and his fight against judicial corruption and powerful adversaries. Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar alongside Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla.

The franchise is inspired by real-life cases, including the 1999 hit-and-run case of Sanjeev Nanda, with subtle references to the Priyadarshini Mattoo case. The upcoming film continues to explore legal battles in Lucknow, highlighting the challenges of seeking justice against influential opponents and systemic corruption.