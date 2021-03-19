Akshay Kumar shows his version of 'India's Got Talent' with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha as contestants

Akshay Kumar along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha headed to Ayodhya to give the mahurat shot of their forthcoming film Ram Setu. This trio flew in a private jet and shared a few photos on their social media pages. Meanwhile, while making their way towards the venue, Jacqueline and Nushrratt were touching up their makeup in the shaky bus and Akshay captured the moment. He shared the video on his Instagram page.

In the video, Jacqueline is seen applying the eyeliner and Nushrratt applying the lipstick. They are left in splits while Akshay shot the video. The actor captioned the video stating, "Sharing the view on my left and right...our version of India’s Got Talent. What say? @jacquelinef143 @nushrrattbharuccha."

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Nushrratt shared her excitement about working with Akshay for the first time. A source close to the actor said, "Nushrratt is extremely excited and pumped for the project, and to share the screen space with Akshay sir. She has been a huge fan of Akshay sir's work, and now she is extremely grateful to share screen space with him."

The source added, "Nushrratt has been working on Ram Setu with full force, and has been working on her character personally. This is a very exciting time for her, as she is fully immersing herself in work, and putting out her 'A' game forward."

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and the film will extensively shot in Mumbai over time.