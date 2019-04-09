Akshay Kumar shoots a special song with Karan Kapadia for his film 'Blank'

Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to mesmerise his fans with his new song, to be featured in the movie 'Blank'. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

"Akshay Kumar shoots for a special song for #Blank... Stars Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia... Directed by Behzad Khambata... The song - featuring Akshay and Karan - is composed by Arko," he captioned.

The 'Kesari' star will be sharing the screen in the song with debutant Karan Kapadia, nephew of Dimple Kapadia. The title of the track hasn't been announced yet but the music is being composed by 'Nazm Nazm' composer Arko.

'Blank' stars Sunny Deol and newcomer Karan Kapadia in the lead. The film is being helmed by Behzad Khambata. The film is slated to release on May 3, 2019.