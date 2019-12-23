Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty's iconic 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' now part of Hungama 2

2019 was undoubtedly the year of remixes and it looks like everybody is ready to add another iconic song to the list of rebooted versions for the future. Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Akshay Kumar's iconic song Chura Ke Dil Mera is getting a rebooted version.

One of the reasons Akshay-Shilpa's Chura Ke Dil Mera worked was because the song had its moments. The same might be repeated for the comic ride named Hungama 2. Priyadarshan has finalized reprising the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anadi song for his film.

More so, Anu Malik, who was responsible for Chura Ke Dil Mera's original composition, has already started working on its rebooted version, states a report on Mid Day. For the uninitiated, Meezaan Jaffrey, who was seen in Malal alongside Sharmin Segal, has been finalized as the lead actor in Hungama 2.

The 2003 release Hungama was also helmed by Priyadarshan. The movie, starring Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles, was a super hit at the Box Office, minting Rs. 20.2 crore after being made in Rs. 6 crore.