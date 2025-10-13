Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Never sign...': Akshay Kumar shares THIS crucial advice to newcomers, cites Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, asks Karan Johar to..

Akshay Kumar opened up about newcomers getting traapped in 3-film contract, and advices newcomers never to sign such contract. He then applauded Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood for highlighting the issue in entertaining manner.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 07:40 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Never sign...': Akshay Kumar shares THIS crucial advice to newcomers, cites Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, asks Karan Johar to..
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar has a great suggestion for all the newcomers in Bollywood - never sign a three-movie deal with any producer. Addressing the 70th Filmfare Awards, host Shah Rukh Khan asked Akshay to give some pearls of wisdom to all the newcomers who look up to him.

To this, Akshay was heard saying, "I want to say just one thing to all the newcomers and the upcoming newcomers that never sign a 3-film deal with any producer." The 'Hera Pheri' actor asked all to watch Aryan Khan's directorial "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" for a better understanding of why he is saying so.

"You must have seen The Ba***ds of Bollywood and what our hero had to go through. The film makes it clear what a debutant should and should not do," Akshay added. Calling out co-host Karan Johar, Akshay added, "Do not sign a 3-movie deal. Give your debunant freedom, allow them to run away. As it is said that 'let them free, if they belong to you, they will come back'". This left both King Khan and KJo laughing.

For those who are yet to watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the show revolves around Aasmaan Singh (Played by Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with the dream to make it big in Bollywood, and all he goes through to realise his dream. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor also revealed his ideology behind selecting a movie.

He shared, "I always say money attracts money, and similarly, work attracts money. No work is big or small. It happens at times that I like the story of a film, but my role is small, but I still do that film because I know that the movie is good and I want to be a part of history." He further stressed the importance of having one's discipline right. "If you manage to get that right, you will be able to stay in this industry for a long time," Akshay stated.

