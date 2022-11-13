Akshay Kumar shares photo from Statue of Unity, netizens say 'poori duniya ghum lo par Hera Pheri 3 mat chhodo'

Akshay Kumar/Instagram

On Sunday, November 13, Akshay Kumar shared his photo from the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue depicting the Indian freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, from Gujarat. Akshay's back can be seen as he faces the tourist destination in the photo, which he captioned, "I am in Ekta Nagar, home to Statue of Unity the world’s tallest statue. So much to do here in the lap of nature. Have you been here?".

The superstar confirmed on Saturday that he is no longer a part of the cult comedy series Hera Pheri co-starring Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. It seems that the audience has not been able to digest the fact as a number of his fans turned to the comments section asking the actor to return to Hera Pheri 3.

One of his fans commented, "Sir bhale hi puri duniya ghum lo par please hera pheri 3 mat chodo", while another of his fan requested that his fandom is ready to pay his fees for the movie as they wrote, "Hum fans chanda ikattha karke aapki Hera Pheri 3 ki fees de denge Raju Bhai, Hera Pheri 3 sign kar lo".

Another comment read, "I am not feeling well, it's kind of pain in my heart after listening to the news that you are not doing Hera Pheri 3. I watch the film many times coz the only reason is you. Sir, now you're saying you're not doing Hera Pheri, it's heartbreaking you're my only favourite actor from my childhood till now and forever".



For the unversed, Paresh Rawal has confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of Hera Pheri 3. Kartik replaced Akshay in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earlier this year. The Anees Bazmee directorial, which also featured Tabu and Kiara Advani among others, turned out to be a massive blockbuster earning more than Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office.