Akshay Kumar shares he and Twinkle Khanna have different political views: 'We try to avoid such discussions because...'

Talking about his and Twinkle Khanna's different political views, Akshay Kumar said, "When we live happily, sometimes they say that we should never keep anything under the carpet. But, I say sometimes it is important to do that because there is no solution to it."

ANI

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for 22 years and the Khiladi actor has some advice "to live happily". Kumar told ANI in an interview that he avoids discussion on politics with Twinkle as they have different views.

"My wife’s views on politics are different from mine so I don’t impose on each other. We try to avoid such discussions because there’s no point in having a conversation on that. You know the other person thinks that way and I think in a different way," he said.

"When we live happily, sometimes they say that we should never keep anything under the carpet. But, I say sometimes it is important to do that because there is no solution to it. Keep it under the carpet and live happily," Akshay added.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book Mrs Funnybones. She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017 and followed it with another book Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

Akshay debuted with Saugandh in 1991 and had his first commercial breakthrough a year later with the action film Khiladi. He also done several hit films like in Namastey London, Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Welcome. His most recent release is Mission Raniganj, which hit theatres on October 6.

He will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. He also has an action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film Housefull 5 in his kitty. 

