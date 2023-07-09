Akshay Kumar shares glimpse of his Lord Shiva avatar from OMG 2, leaves netizens divided: 'Sanatan dharam ka majak...'

A photo of Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva from OMG 2

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar dropped crucial information about the teaser release date of his upcoming film OMG 2. The actor shared a video on his social media account and revealed that the teaser of OMG 2 will be out on July 11.

With the latest update, Akshay shared another glimpse of his Lord Shiva avatar. In the video, Kumar, in his Lord Shiva avatar marches forward and in the background, devotees are celebrating Shiva by chanting Har Har Mahadev. Towards the end of the video, Kumar responds to his devotees with a smile, confirming his arrival in their lives. Akshay shared the video with the update, and wrote in the caption, "#OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11."

Here's the video

As soon as the teaser update was shared by Kumar, several netizens expressed their doubt over Akshay's Lord Shiva avatar. Among a few congratulations and positive messages, a majority of them requested and hope that the film won't hurt their religious sentiments. An internet user wrote, "Sanatan Dharm ka majak Nahin Hona chahie film mein." Another netizen wrote, "Akshay ji, I hope this film will not hurt Hindu's and the religious aspect." A netizen wrote, "Ummeed yahi hai ki isme sanatan ka majak na bane." Another netizen wrote, "Please make sure this does not disrespect our Hindu culture." One of the netizens wrote, "Umeed hai iss baar humare Sanatan dharam ka majak na bane. Nahi toh Bhagvan Shiv ka rudhra tandav bada bhishan hoga."

Six days back, Akshay Kumar unveiled his look as Lord Shiva with a poster. OMG 2 is the sequel of the 2012 satirical comedy-drama OMG – Oh My God! in which Akshay Kumar portrayed the character of Krishna Vasudev Yadav, who is revealed to be Lord Krishna in the end. Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Om Puri, Murli Sharma, and Govind Namdeo formed the rest of the cast.

The upcoming sequel, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer patriotic drama Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster of the same name. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was also slated to release on the same date but now has been postponed to December 1.

The two Hindi films will also face competition from two South films. Rajinikanth's action comedy Jailer, with a huge ensemble of Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar among others, and Chiranjeevi's action film Bholaa Shankar, which is the remake of Ajith Kumar's 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, will also arrive in theaters on August 11.