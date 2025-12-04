Akshay Kumar shares emotional note ahead of niece Simar Bhatia's Bollywood debut with Ikkis: 'Hum Bhatias ka funda simple hai...'

The Sriram Raghavan directorial will see Simar Bhatia sharing the screen with Agastya Nanda and the late superstar Dharmendra. Ikkis is said to be a war drama that shares the inspiring tale of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

Akshay Kumar, one of the biggest Bollywood superstars, on Wednesday, shared an emotional post on Instagram ahead of his niece, Simar Bhatia's Bollywood debut with Ikkis. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis also stars Agastya Nanda and the late Dharmendra in lead roles. The film is all set to release in theatres this month, and so the proud uncle took to his social media account to pen an emotional note for his niece.

Sharing a poster of Simar Bhatia from Ikkis, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Holding you as a tiny baby to now watching you step into the world of films… life really has come full circle. Simar, I’ve seen you turn from a shy little girl who would hide behind her mom into this confident young woman ready to face the camera like she was born for it. Safar mushkil hai, but knowing you, you’ll walk into it with that same spark, that same honesty, and that same stubborn determination that runs in our family."

Boosting her morale like only family can, Akshay Kumar then wrote, "Hum Bhatias ka funda simple hai: kaam karo, dil se karo, aur phir universe ka magic dekho," adding, "I’m so proud of you, beta… The world is about to meet Simar Bhatia … But to me, you’ve always been a star. Go shine! Jai Mahadev."

He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

