'Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn ko kuch sikhna chaiye': Suniel Shetty REJECTS Rs 40 crore tobacco ad deal, netizens lauds 'gutsy Anna'

As per the latest reports, Suniel Shetty rejected a Rs 40 crore tobacco endorsement, prioritising family values over money. Netizens applaudedthe action star's decision, and criticised superstars who are endorsing such harmful products for money.

In the day and age where actors endorse almost anything and everything for a huge amount of money, Suniel Shetty has set a new precedent by rejecting an ad deal worth Rs 40 crore. The Border actor, known for his discipline and timeless glow and inspiring fitness, has said no to a tobacco endorsement as it's against his core values and integrity.

Suniel Shetty on how he quit tobacco

Suniel, also known as Anna, revealed that in 2014 he quit tobacco to take care of his father, and for the next three years, until his appa passed away, he didn't touch it. In an interview with Peeping Moon, he said, "Before passing away in 2017, dad was unwell from 2014, and I was looking after him. I was not in a state of mind. I had completely quit. And then he passed away. However, the same morning, I got an offer to do a health show"

Suniel's commitment to a healthy lifestyle wins the internet

Soon, this interview went viral, and netizens applauded the Balwaan actor for staying true to his values and not compromising on them for money. Many of them even called out Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, who are promoting Vimal pan masala. "Ye koi Shahrukh Khan ya Ajay Devgn nahi ki bik jaye. Very good boy, Shetty sir," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "And then there are shameless SRK, Salman, Ajay, Amitabh, Tiger Shroff." One of the netizens wrote, "Jubaan Kesari pan masala gang only care about money, not the health of common people in India." A cybercitizen wrote, "Koi yeh baat Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, aur Ajay Devgn ko samjaye." Another cybercitizen wrote, "Ajay, Shah Rukh, Akshay ko kuch sikhna chaiye inse." On the work front, Suniel was last seen in the popular OTT series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, along with Jackie Shroff.

Also read: Ahan Shetty reveals dad Suniel Shetty's advice for Border 2 co-starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh