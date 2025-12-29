FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IITian CEO's company faces USD 3 million extortion attempt: Who is Varun Vummadi?

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Results to be out soon, check date, cut-off, steps to download

Tara Sutaria slams 'false narrative, clever editing' of her 'kissing' video with AP Dhillon, Veer Pahariya says his reaction footage was...

Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh: 71 blasphemy-linked cases in 6 months, says rights group

Who is Jayashree Ullal? Entrepreneur who tops Hurun India Rich List 2025, has a net worth of Rs...

'Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn ko kuch sikhna chaiye': Suniel Shetty REJECTS Rs 40 crore tobacco ad deal, netizens lauds 'gutsy Anna'

Kangana Ranaut gets furious over her AI-edited pics at Parliament: 'Let me decide how I want to...'

How to Prepare for Medical Emergencies with Your Best Health Insurance Plans For Family?

Amid breakup buzz with Veer Pahariya after her on-stage kiss with AP Dhillon, Tara Sutaria takes BIG step, shares...

Will Virat Kohli play one more game in Vijay Hazare Trophy? Here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IITian CEO's company faces USD 3 million extortion attempt: Who is Varun Vummadi?

IITian CEO's company faces USD 3 million extortion attempt: Who is Varun Vummadi

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Results to be out soon, check date, cut-off, steps to download

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Results to be out soon, check date, cut-off, steps to

Tara Sutaria slams 'false narrative, clever editing' of her 'kissing' video with AP Dhillon, Veer Pahariya says his reaction footage was...

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya break silence to backlash from AP Dhillon's concert

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malhotra; SEE PICS

Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malho

OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to w

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn ko kuch sikhna chaiye': Suniel Shetty REJECTS Rs 40 crore tobacco ad deal, netizens lauds 'gutsy Anna'

As per the latest reports, Suniel Shetty rejected a Rs 40 crore tobacco endorsement, prioritising family values over money. Netizens applaudedthe action star's decision, and criticised superstars who are endorsing such harmful products for money.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 06:20 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn ko kuch sikhna chaiye': Suniel Shetty REJECTS Rs 40 crore tobacco ad deal, netizens lauds 'gutsy Anna'
Suniel Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the day and age where actors endorse almost anything and everything for a huge amount of money, Suniel Shetty has set a new precedent by rejecting an ad deal worth Rs 40 crore. The Border actor, known for his discipline and timeless glow and inspiring fitness, has said no to a tobacco endorsement as it's against his core values and integrity.  

Suniel Shetty on how he quit tobacco

Suniel, also known as Anna, revealed that in 2014 he quit tobacco to take care of his father, and for the next three years, until his appa passed away, he didn't touch it.  In an interview with Peeping Moon, he said, "Before passing away in 2017, dad was unwell from 2014, and I was looking after him. I was not in a state of mind. I had completely quit. And then he passed away. However, the same morning, I got an offer to do a health show"

Suniel's commitment to a healthy lifestyle wins the internet 

Soon, this interview went viral, and netizens applauded the Balwaan actor for staying true to his values and not compromising on them for money. Many of them even called out Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, who are promoting Vimal pan masala. "Ye koi Shahrukh Khan ya Ajay Devgn nahi ki bik jaye. Very good boy, Shetty sir," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "And then there are shameless SRK, Salman, Ajay, Amitabh, Tiger Shroff." One of the netizens wrote, "Jubaan Kesari pan masala gang only care about money, not the health of common people in India." A cybercitizen wrote, "Koi yeh baat Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, aur Ajay Devgn ko samjaye." Another cybercitizen wrote, "Ajay, Shah Rukh, Akshay ko kuch sikhna chaiye inse." On the work front, Suniel was last seen in the popular OTT series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, along with Jackie Shroff. 

Also read: Ahan Shetty reveals dad Suniel Shetty's advice for Border 2 co-starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IITian CEO's company faces USD 3 million extortion attempt: Who is Varun Vummadi?
IITian CEO's company faces USD 3 million extortion attempt: Who is Varun Vummadi
SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Results to be out soon, check date, cut-off, steps to download
SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Results to be out soon, check date, cut-off, steps to
Tara Sutaria slams 'false narrative, clever editing' of her 'kissing' video with AP Dhillon, Veer Pahariya says his reaction footage was...
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya break silence to backlash from AP Dhillon's concert
Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh: 71 blasphemy-linked cases in 6 months, says rights group
Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh: 71 blasphemy-linked cases in 6 months
Who is Jayashree Ullal? Entrepreneur who tops Hurun India Rich List 2025, has a net worth of Rs...
Who is Jayashree Ullal? Entrepreneur who tops Hurun India Rich List 2025, has a
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malhotra; SEE PICS
Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malho
OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to w
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement