Akshay Kumar earned another good deal this year by selling his Borivali apartment. This is his second house in the same building that he sold at a handsome price.

The year 2025 is proving to be a profitable year for superstar Akshay Kumar. Recently, the Khiladi Kumar has earned good profit by selling his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for Rs. 4.35 crore. As per the property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR), the transaction was registered in March 2025.

As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment features a carpet area of 1,073 sq. ft. (99.71 sq. m) and includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 26.1 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

As Square Yards' reported analysis of IGR property registration documents, Kumar purchased the apartment in November 2017 for Rs. 2.37 crore. He sold the house for Rs. 4.35 crore, reflecting an 84% appreciation in value. For the unversed, this is the same building, Akshay Kumar sold another unit for Rs. 4.25 crore in January 2025. This house was also purchased in 2017. Furthermore, Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan acquired multiple properties in Oberoi Sky City in May 2024, as per IGR property registration records.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Sky Force. The aerial action drama was released in cinemas on January 25 with a positive response from critics and audience alike. This year he will also be seen in Kesari 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3.

Akshay Kumar on Twinkle Khanna teasing his film choices

Akshay recently attended a conclave where he admitted that his wife, Twinkle Khanna, mocked his back-to-back patriotic films. He said, "Jabse maine apna khud ka production, Cape of Good Films shuru kiya hai (Since I started my own production, Cape of Good Films), I've made a lot of films on my country. Maine apne desh pe bahut saari filmein banai hai. Halaki meri wife mujhe chidati bhi hai ki 'aap kitni baar desh ko bachaoge' (Although my wife also teases me that 'how many times will you save the country')."