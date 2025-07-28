Akshay Kumar sells 2 luxury apartments in Mumbai for whopping Rs..., makes massive 91% profit

Akshay Kumar's both apartments were located in Sky City, a plush township developed by Oberoi Realty, spread across a massive 25 acres.

Akshay Kumar isn’t just making waves on the big screen; his real estate moves are equally headline-worthy. The Bollywood superstar has just offloaded two of his posh apartments in Mumbai’s Borivali suburb, pocketing a neat profit of over 91% in the process.

The combined sale fetched him a whopping Rs 7.10 crore, making this yet another smart financial move by the actor.

Both apartments were located in Sky City, a plush township developed by Oberoi Realty, spread across a massive 25 acres. Akshay had bought the adjoining flats back in 2017. One of them, a 1,101 sq ft apartment, came with two car parks and was sold for Rs 5.75 crore, up from its original purchase price of Rs 3.02 crore. The second, a more compact 252 sq ft unit, fetched Rs 1.35 crore, also nearly doubling in value since its 2017 price of ₹67.90 lakh.

Interestingly, this isn’t Akshay’s first profitable exit from Sky City. In March, he sold two more flats in the same complex for Rs 6.60 crore. And just a month later, in April, he parted ways with his Lower Parel office space, raking in Rs 8 crore from that sale.

While his real estate game is solid, Akshay’s film calendar is no less packed. He’s gearing up for Bhooth Bangla alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal, and will return with the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3, which is finally set to roll after multiple delays and controversies.

Also in the pipeline: the action-comedy Welcome To The Jungle, the courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3, the sci-fi thriller Haiwaan, and the period epic Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Clearly, Akshay knows how to keep both the box office and property market buzzing.