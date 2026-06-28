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Akshay Kumar says multi-starrers don't ensure box office success after Welcome To The Jungle takes good start: 'Saiyaara performed well'

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Akshay Kumar says multi-starrers don't ensure box office success after Welcome To The Jungle takes good start: 'Saiyaara performed well'

Directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, went on to become the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's recent film Welcome To The Jungle has earned more than Rs 60 crore in its opening weekend.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 10:18 PM IST

Akshay Kumar says multi-starrers don't ensure box office success after Welcome To The Jungle takes good start: 'Saiyaara performed well'
Akshay Kumar/Instagram
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Akshay Kumar believes a film doesn't need to be mounted as a grand cinematic event to succeed at the box office. The Welcome To The Jungle actor pointed to Saiyaara as proof that strong storytelling, music and romance can be enough to strike a chord with audiences, even without spectacle or a star-studded cast.

Speaking to IANS, Akshay was asked about the ongoing debate over what kind of films are drawing audiences to theatres. Referring to actors like R Madhavan, who have suggested that larger-than-life entertainers and multi-starrers are best suited for the big screen, Akshay was asked whether he agreed with that view.

Responding to the question, Akshay said, "If it is in the destiny of the film, it runs successfully one way or the other." He then cited *Saiyaara* as an example, recalling, "Recently, a film released with a new boy and a new girl. What was that film?" After Welcome To The Jungle director Ahmed Khan reminded him of the title, Akshay continued, "Yes, Saiyaara. What event did that film have? I want to ask, what event did it have? There was no event. Its songs worked, the romance worked, and that connected with people. The boy and the girl performed well, and they were lucky that the film took off."

Directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, went on to become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time. The film is believed to be loosely inspired by the 2004 South Korean drama A Moment to Remember. 

Meanwhile, Akshay's recent film Welcome To The Jungle has earned more than Rs 60 crore in its opening weekend. Apart from Kumar, the comedy features also more than 30 actors including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Daler Mehndi, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Shreyas Talpade, Paresh Rawal, and others.

READ | Viral video: Sharvari, Vedang Raina hug each other after watching Main Vaapas Aaunga with fans in theatre

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