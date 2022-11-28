Akshay Kumar says ‘India is moving towards becoming a superpower’, adds 'our films are...'

File Photo

Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar recently attended the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa where he talked about how India will soon become a superpower.

As per ANI, the Raksha Bandhan actor stated, “India is moving towards becoming a superpower. The maximum number of films are made in India. Our films are produced in several languages.” Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati, while interacting with the media, said, “Film festivals become an ecosystem for independent films. Festivals become that real bridge for independent voices to showcase themselves. It feels great to be in Goa.”

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, at the event, said, “IFFI not only entertained but also educated us. IFFI opened up a nuanced world of cinema for audiences across the region, both young and old, new and festival veterans. We reciprocated our Cannes Country of Honour status by welcoming France as Country of Focus, marking 75 years of diplomatic ties with France and also India celebrating 75 years of India's independence.”

India is moving towards becoming a superpower. The maximum number of films are made in India. Our films are produced in several languages: Actor Akshay Kumar at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa pic.twitter.com/Vq9XcSw6j7 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

He added, “The advent of different streams of cinema, propelled affordable handsets and cheaper data prices is leaping ahead on sheer individual talent to showcase powerful and captivating stories to the world.”

Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Taking to Twitter, Akshay dropped a poster of people who died in the Mumbai terror attack along with a caption.

He wrote, "Remembering the innocent victims and these Bravehearts of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack who laid down their lives 14 years ago on 26/11.

The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days and at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, were killed and more than 300 others injured in the terror attacks carried out by 10 gunmen from Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Also read: Luv Sinha, Akshay Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri, others react to Richa Chadha's controversial Galwan comment

Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.