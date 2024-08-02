'Mara nahi hoon': Akshay Kumar says he will keep working despite failures, says 'apne dum pe kamata hoon'

Akshay Kumar reacted to back-to-back failure at the box office, and said, "I'll keep on working till they have to shoot me down."

Akshay Kumar has been through a bad phase at the box office. But that doesn't stop him from working. On Friday, Akshay launched the trailer of Khel Khel Mein at an event with cast members, including Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, and director Mudassar Aziz.

After the trailer preview, the cast interacted with the media. During the press conference, a journalist asked Akshay his take on going through a bad phase, despite giving his best efforts. Akshay narrated a short story, and then he said that he would keep working till his haters would 'shoot him down'.

Akshay also said people messaged him saying, "'Bahut bura hua, don't worry you'll be back'. Main usko bolta hoon, gaya kaha hoon, yehi hoon, mara nahi hoon. Kaam karte rahunga. Humesha kaam karte rahunga. Chahe log kuch bhi bole. Jo bhi kamata hoon, apne dum pe kamata hoon. Kisi se kuch manga nahi kabhi (I tell them that I never left. I'll keep working, no matter what. I've earned my money on my own. I've never asked any help from anyone)." He further said, "I'll keep working till they have to shoot me down."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has faced major setbacks at the box office. His films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee, and Sarfira were commercial disasters.

About Khel Khel Mein

Director Mudassar Aziz (Pati Patni Aur Woh fame) brings another 'rib-tickling' comedy entertainer Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor. The official trailer of the film was dropped on Friday, and it left moviegoers amazed.

The film will be released in the cinemas on August 15. Interestingly it will clash with a horror-comedy entertainer, Stree 2. At the end of the trailer, the makers smartly added the reference to the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer, inviting 'stree aur purush' to cinemas. Apart from Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein will face competition with John Abraham's Vedaa, and Chiyyan Vikram's Thanglaan.

Read: Hours after Aishwarya Rai's return to India, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic social media post on 'deep emotion'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.