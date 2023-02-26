Akshay Kumar says he couldn't sleep after controversy on pan masala brand endorsement: 'I was restless'

Akshay Kumar in the ad

Akshay Kumar has been a face of several brands over a three-decade-long career in the entertainment industry. The actor faced a controversy though when last year, he came on board to endorse a pan masala brand. Many fans of the actor felt that given his status as a fitness freak and public figure, he should not associate with a product that has harmful effects on people’s health.

Immediately after the backlash, Akshay issued a clarification and dissociated himself from the brand, saying he would terminate his contract. However, in a recent interview, the actor said that the entire episode gave him a sleepless night. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Akshay spoke about his life’s mistakes and said, “I have made mistakes and I owned up to them also. Like I did that elaichi brand ad. I admitted it was a mistake. That night itself, I could hardly sleep and I was restless. So, I wrote what I had to write and gave clarification.”

When asked if he felt the apology was too little too late, Akshay replied, “I felt it was mistake. Everyone learns from their mistakes and I learnt there.”

In April, Akshay had joined Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn as the brand ambassador of Vimal for the ad campaign of their elaichi. The brand is best known for their pan masala. Immediately after the ad aired, Akshay was criticised with many accusing him of ‘double standards’.

The following day, Akshay tweeted an apology. In his apology, Akshay had written, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”