Akshay Kumar says ‘budget hit toh film hit’, reveals his criterion to work in films

Akshay Kumar is currently regarded as one of Bollywood's most successful performers. Every year, the actor has a string of hits, and he presently has a half-dozen films in the works. Akshay is now preparing for the release of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, his first film of 2022. He claims to make films that are made on a tight budget and completed within a certain amount of time.

This year, Akshay will appear in ‘Prithiviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Ram Setu’, and ‘Oh My God! 2’. He recently completed ‘Ram Setu’ and is currently working on ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ promotions.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor discussed how the budget remained a crucial component of filmmaking for him, “I am a strong believer of the phrase ‘Budget hit toh film hit’. I have never wasted money and respected everyone’s time. I make it a point to respect my co-actors and crew’s time, so that the time can respect me back.”

Sharing his criteria for working on a film, he further said, "One can’t give more than 45 to 50 days to a film and if you shoot a film in this time span, your budget will always be under control. I can’t work in a film that requires more than 100 days of shoot.” Akshay also claims that he is not a method actor and says, “I am not the one to lock myself in a room. Mere liye, acting karo, aur ghar chale jao. (For me, one should act and go home).”

Akshay Kumar's most recent appearance was in Aanand L Rai's 2021 film ‘Atrangi Re’, in which he played a lengthy cameo. Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starred in the film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar over the Christmas weekend.