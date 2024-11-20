Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn remarked about what's keeping Bollywood behind the south and pointed out the lack of unity, especially among young generation actors.

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, the two stalwarts of the 90s have made a big statement, pointing out the lack of unity in Bollywood. Recently the two actors attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi. During the conversation, the host asked the guests about the strengths and weaknesses of the Hindi film industry. And also asked if they think that the South industry is more united than Bollywood.

Akshay noted that the industry lacks unity and said, "I agree that we don't have much unity. I don't know what Ajay thinks." Then the Dilwale actor acknowledged Khiladi Kumar's views and added, "That's what I think, and that's what I keep discussing. It's not about openings, which are a different story together, as a lot of things come into play. But I really appreciate how they (the people in the southern industries) come together and stand for each other as an industry which, honestly speaking, we lack in the Mumbai film industry. I always want that to happen."

The Singham actor further added that his contemporaries, including Akshay, Shah Rukh, and Aamir Khan, will stand for each other. But that is not the case in the younger generations. "As far as we are concerned, the 4-5 of us who started together in the 90s - me, Akshay, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and others - are not in any kind of struggle or conflict. We are there for each other, and we all know that. You will never see that conflict between us," Ajay said. Agreeing with Ajay, Akshay claims that due to a lack of unity, Bollywood lacks respect.

In the same event, Ajay broke the news of directing his fifth film with Ajay Devgn in the lead. On the work front, Ajay and Akshay were last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The movie is currently running in cinemas.

