Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush's 'Atrangi Re' goes on floors

Akshay Kumar is expected to join Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in 'Atrangi Re' mid-April

While Aanand L Rai's film starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles was expected to go on floors on March 1, 'Atrangi Re's mahurat shot took place today. Aanand L Rai's production house shared an image from the mahurat shot.

They wrote, "The beginning of a new journey! @AanandLRai's directorial #AtrangiRe starring @AkshayKumar, @DhanushKRaja & #SaraAliKhan goes on floors today! An @arrahman musical. Presented by @itsbhushankumar's @Tseries @cypplofficial & #CapeOfGoodFilms, the film is written by #HimanshuSharma."

Here's their tweet:

Dhanush had arrived in Mumbai a few days back to shoot for an advertisement with Aditi Rao Hydari. He would begin shooting for 'Atrangi Re' soon, followed by Sara Ali Khan. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is expected to join the team mid-April.

A recent report on Mumbai Mirror opened up about the plotline of the film. Sara is expected to play double role in 'Atrangi Re'. Based in Bihar and Madurai, her character would romance both Dhanush and Akshay. The film is expected to bring in a tinge of humour.