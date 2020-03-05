Headlines

Hrithik Roshan goes shirtless, flaunts abs in before-after pics from vacation with Saba Azad, fans call him ‘hottest’

Supreme Court agrees to list CBI’s plea against bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav

Jai Shri Ram Ramayan's Lord Ram aka Siddhant Issar reacts to Prabhas' Adipurush failure: Logo ki dharmik aastha ke...'

Sushmita Sen recalls magazines refusing to feature her on cover in 90s: ‘Was called bad influence for…’

'Priority is to rehabilitate the homeless': CM Sukhu after heavy rainfall batters Himachal Pradesh

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush's 'Atrangi Re' goes on floors

Akshay Kumar is expected to join Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in 'Atrangi Re' mid-April

DNA Web Team

Mar 05, 2020

While Aanand L Rai's film starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles was expected to go on floors on March 1, 'Atrangi Re's mahurat shot took place today. Aanand L Rai's production house shared an image from the mahurat shot.

They wrote, "The beginning of a new journey! @AanandLRai's directorial #AtrangiRe starring @AkshayKumar, @DhanushKRaja & #SaraAliKhan goes on floors today! An @arrahman musical. Presented by @itsbhushankumar's @Tseries @cypplofficial & #CapeOfGoodFilms, the film is written by #HimanshuSharma."

Dhanush had arrived in Mumbai a few days back to shoot for an advertisement with Aditi Rao Hydari. He would begin shooting for 'Atrangi Re' soon, followed by Sara Ali Khan. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is expected to join the team mid-April.

A recent report on Mumbai Mirror opened up about the plotline of the film. Sara is expected to play double role in 'Atrangi Re'. Based in Bihar and Madurai, her character would romance both Dhanush and Akshay. The film is expected to bring in a tinge of humour.

