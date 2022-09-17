Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan warned Jacqueline Fernandez against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar: Report

Credit: File photo

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes is in news for the wrong reasons, she is making headlines because of her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is behind the bars in a Rs 200-crore extortion case.

As per Free Press Journal report, the actress told Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan that she wants to marry Sukesh who introduced himself as “businessman and politician”. However, they warned the actress against him. As per the report, a senior police official, who was part of the probe team, stated, “She was advised by her co-stars to be wary of Sukesh but she continued meeting him and accepting expensive gifts like cars and pedigree pets.”

Ravindra Yadav, who is Delhi police’s Economic Offences Wing head, said, “Sukesh even gifted the actor’s manager Prashant a Ducati bike to impress her. The bike has been seized.”

Jacqueline Fernandez consciously chose to overlook conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal past and continue to indulge in financial transactions with him, the Enforcement Directorate has stated in its charge sheet.

Not only she but also her family members and friends have benefited from the relationship financially, claimed the ED, adding that the lure of money ensured that the criminal history of the person she was engaging with did not matter.

Further, the agency claimed that Fernandez consistently shifted her stance with regard to the gifts being received by her and her relatives. It was only upon confrontation with evidence and statements on record that she divulged the details, it added.

Yet, she had been denying certain assets purchased by Sukesh for her and the investigation on that aspect is going on from the collection of evidence.

The charge sheet further stated that "Investigation so far has revealed that the accused actor is directly or indirectly involved in the proceeds of crime and acquired, possessed and used part proceeds of crime - valuable gifts for herself and her family members in India and abroad and thereby committed an offence of money laundering u/s 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, which is punishable u/s 4 of PMLA, 2002."

It also stated that Section 3 of PMLA, 2002 Accused Jacqueline Fernandez is involved in the process and activity connected with POC as discussed hereinbefore and thereby committed the offence of money laundering as defined under section 3 of PMLA for knowingly using and possessing the proceeds of crime.