Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan locks release date, sets box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer psychological thriller Haiwaan is set to release alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy Udta Teer on September 11, setting the box office clash between father-daughter duo of Saif and Sara.

After the success of horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are set to reunite for the psychological thriller Haiwaan. Joining them is Saif Ali Khan, who also plays the leading role in the film backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films. On Saturday, the makers announced that Haiwaan will hit theatres on September 11. Saif Ali Khan will clash at the box office with his own daughter Sara Ali Khan. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy Udta Teer is also slated to release on the same date.

Haiwaan release date announcement

The release date of Haiwaan was unveiled by the production houses with a title poster, that read, "60 Blockbusers. One Master Storyteller. Haiwaan - Filmed by Priyadarshan. Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn", and was captioned, "One obsession. One relentless pursuit. One date you’ll want to remember. Haiwaan - A Priyadarshan Film starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. In cinemas 11th September 2026. Mark your calendars."

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's reunion after 18 years

Bringing together two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan marks their highly anticipated on-screen reunion after the 2008 action thriller Tashan. Known for their effortless chemistry and powerful performances, the duo returns in what promises to be an intense and gripping cinematic experience.

Haiwaan is a remake of Oppam

Haiwaan is the official remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Oppam, which was also helmed by Priyadarshan. The 2016 release starred Mohanlal as a visually impaired man with heightened senses of smell, hearing, and touch who is wrongfully framed for a murder. He must outsmart the police and track down the real serial killer (Samuthirakani) to protect an innocent girl. In the remake, Saif plays the blind man and Akshay plays the serial killer.

About Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer

Udta Teer went on floors in mid-2024, but production soon ran into trouble, bringing the shoot to a halt. However, the project regained momentum in the first quarter of 2026. In April, the film's release date was announced as September 11, 2026. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer reunites Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment for their fourth collaboration after Kill, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and The Lunchbox. It is written and directed by Akash A Kaushik in his directorial debut.

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