Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha's interim bail plea dismissed by Delhi court

India's highest paid actor charges Rs 280 crore per film; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

Akshay Kumar's worst film was box office disaster, director never had another theatrical release; has 0% rating on...

Watch: Anant Ambani travels in Rolls-Royce Cullinan, takes Rs 25 crore convoy just to buy a...

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's mother Balwinder Kaur arrested day before proposed march in his support

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha's interim bail plea dismissed by Delhi court

India's highest paid actor charges Rs 280 crore per film; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

Akshay Kumar's worst film was box office disaster, director never had another theatrical release; has 0% rating on...

How to make natural loofah

8 easy home remedies for high uric acid

8 animals that love eating fruits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

India's highest paid actor charges Rs 280 crore per film; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

Akshay Kumar's worst film was box office disaster, director never had another theatrical release; has 0% rating on...

This superstar retired at her peak, left film midway, locked herself in a room for 35 years, never showed her face again

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's worst film was box office disaster, director never had another theatrical release; has 0% rating on...

Akshay Kumar's worst film has an IMDb rating of just 2.4 and led to the director never making another theatrical film again

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

article-main
Akshay Kumar in Joker
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful actors in the history of Hindi cinema. The actor has churned hit after hit for the past two decades establishing himself as a force at the box office. He has also been extremely prolific when it comes to his filmography, often doing 4-5 films each year. While that has helped him increase his hit count, it has also resulted in a number of films that have not quite hit the mark. And his very worst film – both critically and commercially – caused irreparable harm to the director.

Akshay Kumar’s worst film

The 2012 release Joker, directed by Shirish Kunder, has the unwanted distinction of being the lowest-rated film in Akshay Kumar’s filmography. The film has a rather low IMDb rating of 2.4 out of 10. In fact, on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, Joker’s score is 0%, implying there are no positive reviews from any critic, a rarity for any film. The film, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Shreyas Talpade, and Minissha Lamba, was a sci-fi comedy made on an extravagant budget of Rs 47 crore. It was widely expected to do well given that Akshay was in a good phase (having given hits like Rowdy Rathore and Housefull 2 just months before this. But that did not come to pass.

Joker’s box office performance

The film getting panned by critics led to a negative word of mouth. This, combined with an underwhelming opening day at the box office, meant that the film sank right after the opening weekend. By the end of its run, Joker made only Rs 35 crore at the box office, a far cry from the Rs 180-200 crore Akshay’s previous two films had earned. The actor did bounce back with the success of OMG just a month later. However, for Shirish Kunder, the film’s failure meant it was his last theatrical release. In the 12 years since, Shirish has only made one more film – the 2020 Netflix release Mrs Serial Killer, which starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Pakistan's first billionaire, is called 'Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan', his business is...

Etawah Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past result

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, could never become superstar, quit acting for love, then..

From 0 bank balance to Rs 100 crore, how 3 friends got idea from Bihar and built a big business

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement