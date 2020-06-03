Akshay Kumar's 'Wada Raha Sanam' lyricist Anwar Sagar dies at 70

The cause of Anwar Sagar's death is yet unknown

Anwar Sagar, best remembered for giving music to Akshay Kumar's hit track 'Waada Raha Sanam' from 'Khiladi', passed away on Wednesday. The reason for his death is yet unknown. He was aged 70.

Anwar was pronounced dead after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Indian Performing Right Society Limited tweeted about his demise. "Veteran lyricist and IPRS member Anwar Sagar has passed away. Known for writing songs like 'Vaadaa Raha Sanam', he also penned lyrics for iconic movies like #Vijaypath & #Yaraana. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family in this difficult time. May his soul #RIP," they wrote.

Here's their tweet:

Veteran lyricist and IPRS member Anwar Sagar has passed away. Known for writing songs like 'Vaadaa Raha Sanam', he also penned lyrics for iconic movies like #Vijaypath & #Yaraana. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family in this difficult time. May his soul #RIP. — Indian Performing Right Society Limited (@IPRSmusic) June 3, 2020

Sagar was popular in the 80s and 90s. He worked on various films like David Dhawan’s 'Yaraana', Jackie Shroff’s 'Sapne Saajan Ke', Akshay Kumar's 'Khiladi' and 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', and Ajay Devgn starrer 'Vijaypath', among others.

He has previously collaborated with music directors like Nadeem-Shravan, Rajesh Roshan, Jatin-Lalit and Anu Malik. The news comes two days after music composer Wajid Khan's demise.