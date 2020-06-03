Akshay Kumar's 'Wada Raha Sanam' lyricist Anwar Sagar dies at 70

Headlines

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal: India beat Japan 5-0, to play Malaysia in final

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP; check latest forecast here

Fans arrive in tractors to watch Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, netizens call it 'massive craze': Watch viral video

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden stun Japan to secure World Cup semi-final against Spain

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal: India beat Japan 5-0, to play Malaysia in final

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP; check latest forecast here

Expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani

Richest bodybuilders in the world

Meet the wife of world's fastest bowler

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts Of ARMY In Layover Concept Pics

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

Fans arrive in tractors to watch Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, netizens call it 'massive craze': Watch viral video

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's co-star barred from watching film due to CBFC rating? Here's what we know

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's 'Wada Raha Sanam' lyricist Anwar Sagar dies at 70

The cause of Anwar Sagar's death is yet unknown

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 03, 2020, 07:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anwar Sagar, best remembered for giving music to Akshay Kumar's hit track 'Waada Raha Sanam' from 'Khiladi', passed away on Wednesday. The reason for his death is yet unknown. He was aged 70.

Anwar was pronounced dead after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Indian Performing Right Society Limited tweeted about his demise. "Veteran lyricist and IPRS member Anwar Sagar has passed away. Known for writing songs like 'Vaadaa Raha Sanam', he also penned lyrics for iconic movies like #Vijaypath & #Yaraana. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family in this difficult time. May his soul #RIP," they wrote.

Here's their tweet:

Sagar was popular in the 80s and 90s. He worked on various films like David Dhawan’s 'Yaraana', Jackie Shroff’s 'Sapne Saajan Ke', Akshay Kumar's 'Khiladi' and 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', and Ajay Devgn starrer 'Vijaypath', among others.

He has previously collaborated with music directors like Nadeem-Shravan, Rajesh Roshan, Jatin-Lalit and Anu Malik. The news comes two days after music composer Wajid Khan's demise.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Is India really a favourite for the upcoming ODI world cup? Former Pak Captain raises serious concerns on Indian team

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana: Get Rs 2 lakh insurance coverage for Rs 20, check benefits and eligibility

Deepika Padukone to play this role in Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again: Report

Why do our fingers and toes get wrinkly in water? Find out here

Good news for Delhiites! Tomato prices to come down to Rs 70 per kg in Delhi-NCR

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE