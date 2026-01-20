FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Akshay Kumar's SUV mishap explained: Actor jumped out after chain collision, how freak road accident happened at Juhu

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, and his convoy of security got into a freak road accident after a speeding Mercedes rammed into an oncoming auto rickshaw, leading to a chain reaction.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 10:12 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Akshay Kumar's SUV mishap explained: Actor jumped out after chain collision, how freak road accident happened at Juhu
Akshay Kumar, his SUV rammed at Juhu
Akshay Kumar, his wife Twinkle Khanna, and his convoy of security had a major road accident on Monday evening, January 19, at Juhu. The couple suffered from a freak road accident shortly after returning to Mumbai from an overseas trip. The mishap happened while the couple was travelling from the airport to their Juhu residence. 

How the accident happened

According to initial reports, near the Silver Beach cafe, Juhu, a speeding Mercedes rammed into an auto rickshaw and then crashed into a vehicle from Akshay Kumar’s security entourage. The impact caused the convoy vehicle to hit the actor’s SUV, resulting in a chain accident.

Despite the severe collision, everyone is safe, and no fatalities were reported. The auto driver and passenger, who were trapped for a brief time after their vehicle was crushed under the security car, were rescued moments later. Locals saw Akshay Kumar jump out of his SUV immediately, accompanied by his staff, to assist those involved.

Eyewitnesses to the freak accident

As Hindustan Times reported, eyewitnesses described panic as the auto appeared severely mangled, and the vehicles came to a halt after the collision. Akshay and his team members were seen lifting the auto and pulling out the driver and passenger to safety before medical help arrived. The portal quoted an eyewitness who said, “It was scary to see the accident, but thankfully everyone is safe."

Everyone involved in the mishap, including the auto occupants, is reportedly safe. No serious injuries confirmed so far. However, the incident led to brief traffic congestion, as authorities and locals worked to clear the spot.

Also read: Viral video: Akshay Kumar meets fan girl, asks help for her father, says 'papa ke upar bahut karz hai', what he does next wins netizens

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's return from their anniversary trip

The accident happened just hours after Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna landed in Mumbai from a special trip to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple shared glimpses from their celebratory vacation on social media, and it went viral in no time. On the work front, Akshay will soon be seen in Bhooth Bungla, Haiwaan, and Welcome to the Jungle. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
