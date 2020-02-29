Headlines

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' trailer to hit internet before Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

While Salman Khan wanted Holi release for 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' trailer, Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' trailer will be out on the internet earlier than that

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 29, 2020, 06:53 PM IST

A few days back, news reports stated that Salman Khan wanted an upper hand over Akshay Kumar for 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer. However, Akshay is actually coming out with another trailer, 'Sooryavanshi', which, according to trade experts is already a blockbuster.

Salman wanted to release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' trailer on Eid so that Akshay Kumar cannot steal his limelight. Just a week before Holi, which is when 'Radhe' trailer is expected to release, Akshay Kumar is all set to unveil the trailer of 'Sooryavanshi' for audiences to see.

Trade experts who got a glimpse of the 'Sooryavanshi' trailer confirmed that the trailer of the film would be unveiled on March 2, 2020. This would take place during a grand event launch in Mumbai, in the presence of 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh and 'Singham' Ajay Devgn. Of course, director Rohit Shetty, 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay Kumar and his leading lady Katrina Kaif would also be present during the launch. Soon after the launch at the event, the trailer would be available on the internet.

'Sooryavanshi' trailer is four minutes long and consists of some deadly action sequences. The movie, which is the third installment from Rohit Shetty's cop franchise, is slated for March 27, 2020 release.

