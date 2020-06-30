Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' and Ranveer Singh's '83' likely to get festive releases on big screen

Currently, several filmmakers are announcing the digital releases of their films and a few of them have been already streamed. Yes, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo streamed a few weeks back on Amazon Prime Video and even a few South movies too. However, few films are determined to be released on the big screens much to the excitement of the fans. The final release dates are yet to be announced though.

Yes, we are talking about Sooryavanshi and 83 which were slated to release on the big screens earlier this year. Sooryavanshi was all set to hit the screens on March 24, 2020, just a couple of days before the lockdown was announced. While 83 was to be released on April 10, 2020.

Now, trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page and announced that Sooryavanshi is likely to release in Diwali and 83 might get a Christmas release this year. His tweet read as "BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm to release in *theatres* first... Plans to release #Sooryavanshi in #Diwali and #83TheFilm in #Christmas *IN CINEMAS*."

Meanwhile, talking about Sooryavanshi, the film is directed by Rohit Shetty and is a part of his Cop Universe after Singham and Simmba. Akshay Kumar plays the titular role while Katrina Kaif as the female lead.

On the other hand, Kabir Khan's 83 has Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev who led the Indian Cricket Team during the 1983 World Cup which they won.