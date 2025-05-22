Reports now say Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films, has filed a Rs 25 crore lawsuit against Paresh Rawal for leaving the film midway.

Hera Pheri 3 has faced issues even before filming began. While it looked like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal were all set to return, Paresh Rawal recently shocked fans by quitting the project.

Reports now say Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films, has filed a Rs 25 crore lawsuit against him for leaving the film midway. According to a report by News18, Akshay Kumar’s company sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal, stating that he publicly confirmed his role in Hera Pheri 3 on January 30, 2025, through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The notice also mentioned that Paresh signed a Term Sheet on March 27, 2025, and accepted a partial payment of Rs 11 lakh as part of his fee. Based on his commitment, the production house went ahead with promotional activities and early shooting, which included Paresh Rawal’s involvement.

It read, "Mr Rawal had publicly acknowledged his participation in the film on 30th January 2025 via a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. He further formalised his commitment by executing a Term Sheet dated 27th March 2025, according to which he accepted a part payment of Rs 11,00,000/- towards his remuneration. Acting in complete reliance on his public endorsement and contractual commitment, Cape of Good Films incurred substantial production and promotional expenditures, including those for the teaser and initial film shoot, in which Mr Rawal actively participated."

The notice stated that the teaser shoot took place on April 3, 2025, and over three minutes of footage featuring Paresh Rawal was filmed. It also mentioned that Paresh took part in creative discussions with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. He did not raise any objections or concerns about the project during this entire time.

It stated, “The teaser shoot commenced on 3rd April 2025, and over 3 minutes of footage was shot with Mr Rawal. He also engaged in creative discussions and planning with fellow cast members, including Mr Akshay Kumar and Mr Suniel Shetty. At no point during this period were any concerns raised by Mr Rawal regarding creative issues."

It further entioned, “It is only after these significant investments and scheduling commitments were made that Mr Rawal abruptly attempted to exit the project, citing vague and belated creative differences. Cape of Good Films firmly believes that this justification is an afterthought, contrived to inflict maximum disruption on a beloved film franchise and undermine the goodwill it commands. The sudden and unjustified withdrawal has caused severe financial loss, disrupted schedules, and jeopardised the momentum of a high-value production. In view of this, Cape of Good Films has demanded damages to the tune of Rs 25 crores from Mr Rawal. If the demand is not complied with within seven days, the company will be constrained to pursue appropriate legal remedies, including civil and criminal action."

Hera Pheri, directed by Priyadarshan, came out in 2000, followed by its sequel Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, directed by Neeraj Vora. Fans have long been waiting for a third part.