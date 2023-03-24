Akshay Kumar's OMG co-star Poonam Jhaver calls actor 'opportunist,' talks about his flops films: 'Ya toh deshbhakti...'

Poonam Jhawer-Akshay Kumar

Actress Poonam Jhawer criticised OMG: Oh My God! lead actor Akshay Kumar and also called him an 'opportunist.' During a recent interaction, Poonam shared her views about Kumar's declining Bollywood career and stated that the actor wishes to follow trends and depends on South masala entertainers.

For the unversed, in OMG, Poonam was seen playing the role of Gopi Maiya along with Mithun Chakraborty and Govind Namdev. During a recent video interaction, Poonam was asked to comment on Akshay's back-to-back debacles. Poonam said, "Aap monotonous kind of filmein karte rahenge, and solo-hero bane rahenge, woh nahi chalega. Aapko kuch na kuch alag dikhana padega public ko (If you will do solo-hero, monotonous films, it will not work. You will have to show them something unique)." Jhawer further added, "Most of the film Akshay Kumar ji ki aate hai, woh ya toh deshbhakti ko pakad lete hai, ya toh South ki remake bana lete hai (Most of his films are either based on patriotism or a remake of South film)."

Poonam even expressed her anger with Kumar, as he didn't repeat her or the other cast members from the 2012 film in the sequel, OMG 2. "Unhone jis film mein jo bhi connection rahe hai, woh unko saath le ke nahi chalte. Woh humesha naya try karte hai aur phas jaate hai. Na Paresh (Rawal) ji hai film mein, na Mithun Chakraborthy hai, na Poonam Jhawer hai film mein, toh aisa nahi hai ki Akshay hi akele chalenge. Cast agar aachi hoti hai, toh film ko bahut support milta hai. Aaj solo hero-based filmein nahi chalti zyada (Akshay doesn't take people with him. He always tries to do something new and gets trapped. There is no Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty or Poonam Jhawer in OMG 2. So, Akshay can't be the solo lead of the film. If the cast is good, the film gets better. Today, solo hero-based films aren't working well). I am sorry Akshay ji, aapne repeat nahi kiya apni hit cast ko (You didn't repeat the original cast)," the actress complained.

When Poonam was asked if Akshay should take a break and not have back-to-back releases in a year, the actress replied, "Most of his films are his home productions, and what I feel that he's an opportunist. When he noticed that Lord Rama and Ayodhya is being discussed in the nation, he came up with Ram Setu. Woh topic dhundte hai, ki aaj yeh topic hit hai, toh iss par film bana do (He looks out for topics and makes a film out of it)." On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Selfiee. As per media reports, OMG 2 might have a digital release.