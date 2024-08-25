Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle shelved? Jio Cinema deletes announcement clip; director Ahmed Khan says...

The announcement video for the film Welcome to the Jungle has been removed from JioStudios' official YouTube channel, sparking questions about whether the film has been shelved.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 03:11 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle shelved? Jio Cinema deletes announcement clip; director Ahmed Khan says...
Image credit: Twitter
Akshay Kumar is set to appear in Welcome to the Jungle, but the announcement video for the film has been removed from JioStudios' official YouTube channel, sparking questions about whether the film has been shelved.

Now, the makers of the upcoming action comedy Welcome to the Jungle drop an unseen picture from the shoot putting all the rumours to rest. The film has already finished its Marathon schedule in Mumbai and Kashmir in August and will commence its International Marathon schedule from October. 

After Hera Pheri 3 , Welcome 3 shooting also stopped midway and announcement video removed by Jio Studios
byu/kukkadkamalda inBollyBlindsNGossip

Addressing the recent media reports Director Ahmed Khan shared, "There is no truth to these rumours. The film is on track and we are kickstarting our next leg of the marathon schedule internationally from October for which my technical team has already left for the first recce."

With an immense production scale and enormous set and a stellar cast of 34 actors Welcome to the Jungle is one of the highly anticipated movies that audiences are eager to get entertained with. The makers have already finished 70% of the shoot of the movie.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani. However, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor are not the par of the film. Reacting to the same, Nana Patekar said, “I am not a part of it, maybe they think hum bohot puraane ho gaye hai (I am outdated).”

