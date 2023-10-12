Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj goes houseful across multiplex chains at National Cinema Day

Prior to National Cinema Day, Akshay Kumar's latest rescue thriller, Mission Raniganj, goes houseful across national multiplex chains.

Akshay Kumar's latest movie, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, has been released in cinemas with positive word of mouth and glowing reviews. The fans and the audience love the performance of Akshay Kumar in and as Jaswant Singh Gill. Owing to National Cinema Day on October 13, the film has gained huge benefits and continues to grip the audience.

It is to be noted that on National Cinema Day the ticket rates will be flat at 99 rupees across all the national chains: PVR, Cinepolis, and INOX combined. Taking this into consideration, audiences are flocking in large numbers to watch the story of the unsung hero of the nation, Jaswant Singh Gill. The shows of the film are also getting filled faster everywhere, and with the approach of National Cinema Day, this is the best chance for the audiences to watch the film with the entire family at a reasonable ticket rate. On Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a story announcing the slashed ticket rates for National Cinema Day.

Here's the post

The film continues to be the masses' choice, and with the initiative of National Cinema Day, a large chunk of the audience will get to watch the inspiring, motivational, and emotionally moving story of the nation's hero who rescued 65 coal mine workers.

Recently, Akshay interacted with the press and told people not to discourage him from bringing stories of unsung heroes to the big screen. He said, "Don't discourage me about what business this movie will do. Give me the courage to make more movies that have the power to change society."

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Jameel Khan, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Parineeti Chopra, Sudhir Pandey, and Shishir Sharma. Produced by Pooja Entertainment, and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue showcases the relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, and is now screening in cinemas.