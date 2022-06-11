Search icon
Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake with Akshay Kumar titled Startup? Producer gives clarification

As per trade experts Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake is titled Startup, but it is true? Let's find out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2022, 11:51 PM IST

Akshay Kumar in Soorarai Pottru remake

Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of Suriya's much-celebrated Soorarai Pottru with Radhika Madan. If trade experts are to be believed then the film has been titled as Startup. 

However, as per the reports of ETimes, Kumar's film producer Vikram Malhotra denied the development and said, "No title confirmed yet."

