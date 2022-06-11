Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake with Akshay Kumar titled Startup? Producer gives clarification

Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of Suriya's much-celebrated Soorarai Pottru with Radhika Madan. If trade experts are to be believed then the film has been titled as Startup.
#SooraraiPottru remake in Hindi is #StartUp !!! @akshaykumar @radhikamadan01 @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/ZrHa43BzMi— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 11, 2022
However, as per the reports of ETimes, Kumar's film producer Vikram Malhotra denied the development and said, "No title confirmed yet."