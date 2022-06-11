Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake with Akshay Kumar titled Startup? Producer gives clarification

Akshay Kumar in Soorarai Pottru remake

Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of Suriya's much-celebrated Soorarai Pottru with Radhika Madan. If trade experts are to be believed then the film has been titled as Startup.

Here's the tweet

However, as per the reports of ETimes, Kumar's film producer Vikram Malhotra denied the development and said, "No title confirmed yet."