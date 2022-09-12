Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Akshay Kumar's hairstylist Milan Jadhav dies, actor says 'you stood out of the crowd'

As Milan Jadhav styled Akshay Kumar's hair in the photo, he stood with his head tilted to the side.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 04:14 PM IST

Akshay Kumar's hairstylist Milan Jadhav dies, actor says 'you stood out of the crowd'
Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar has mourned the passing of his hairstylist, Milan Jadhav. Akshay shared a throwback photo of himself and Milan on Twitter. As Milan styled Akshay's hair in the photo, he stood with his head tilted to the side. The two appeared to be on a set. 

Akshay captioned the post, "You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years, Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano (heartbreak emoji). Om Shanti (folded hands emoji)." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar celebrated his 55th birthday on Friday, and several celebrities from Bollywood shared their wishes with Khiladi Kumar. Among his co-stars, Suniel Shetty shared an interesting wish for Akki. He shared a video with their throwback pictures. The two action stars have collaborated several times, and their pairing always clicked among the audience.  

Their films including Waqt Humara Hai, Mohra, Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Phir Hera Pheri, Deewane Hue Paagal, and De Dana Dan. Suniel posted the video with the caption, "Hey Rajuuuuu!! Happy Birthday re baba!! @akshaykumar. Have a great one." 

Also read:Cuttputlli actor Akshay Kumar blames Kapil Sharma for his films not working, says 'ye aadmi itni nazar...'

Akshay acknowledged his colleagues' wishes and shared them on his Instagram. However, while responding to Shetty's wish, Kumar shared his interest in the third instalment of Hera Pheri. Akshay replied, "Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le (heart and laughter emoji)."   

Last year in July, Paresh Rawal who played Baburao in the Hera Pheri series, confirmed the third instalment of the franchise. In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Paresh talked about Hera Pheri 3, the actor said, “They are trying to work it out. Hopefully, by the end of this year, you will get good news.” 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.