Akshay Kumar's 'Filhaal' music video with Nupur Sanon is sure to hit you hard

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon have been making buzz since quite some time because of their upcoming music video - Filhaal. A trait of their lockets unlocking with each other's took the fans back to Akshay's chemistry with Katrina Kaif in Namastey London.

The music video Filhaal has similar pain as Akshay had for Katrina in Namastey London, but here the scenario is different. Filhaal music video is all about finding the lost love and the pain of letting go despite experiencing the beautiful feeling once again.

Akshay Kumar, a doctor, comes across Nupur Sanon the patient and treats her, staying by her side despite all odds. It is revealed that Akshay is married. He relives the cute moments spent with Nupur and the reason for their separation. In another scenario, Nupur too is seen reliving those moments as she roams on a wheelchair. The music 'main kisi aur ka hoon filhaal, ki tera ho jau' is a constant reminder of the pain of separation from your lost love. Soon after, Nupur's husband and Akshay's wife join the scenario, and in a dreamy world, Akshay and Nupur are reunited. In reality, though, they go back to their homes with their respective partners.

Take a look at the music video here:

While the music video has a very real emotion in it, the screenplay fails any depth. If more than a music video, Filhaal were a play then it would have probably created more effect. However Akshay, as usual, shared as much chemistry with Nupur Sanon in the video, as he did with Kriti Sanon in their latest film Housefull 4.