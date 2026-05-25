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Akshay Kumar's Bhojpuri song Ghis Ghis Ghis divides internet, fans call it 'whacky', netizens label it 'utter C-grade shameful crap'

Akshay Kumar's Bhojpuri song Ghis Ghis Ghis divides internet

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Akshay Kumar's Bhojpuri song Ghis Ghis Ghis divides internet, fans call it 'whacky', netizens label it 'utter C-grade shameful crap'

Akshay Kumar teamed up with Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh for a special song in Welcome To The Jungle. However, the latest track has divided the netizens, and sparked a new fan war.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 25, 2026, 04:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Akshay Kumar's Bhojpuri song Ghis Ghis Ghis divides internet, fans call it 'whacky', netizens label it 'utter C-grade shameful crap'
Akshay Kumar with Akshara Singh in the song Ghis Ghis Ghis (Image source: Screengrab)
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The makers have finally revealed the Bhojpuri song Ghis Ghis Ghis from Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle. The peppy track features Akki with the Bhopuri sensation Akshara Singh. The song establishes Akki as once a superstar, now a flop hero, doing Bhojpuri item songs to survive. The song Ghis Ghis Ghis is a typical Bhojpuri track, loud music, borderline sleazy lyrics, and tacky visuals. As soon as the song was dropped on Monday morning, it went viral in no time, but the internet got divided. While fans of Akki are enjoying the song, another section of netizens has called out the new asset as an epic decline in his career. 

Watch the song

Fans support, netizens slam Ghis Ghis Ghis 

On Twitter and Instagram, netizens dropped their reaction to the song; a few fans supported Akki's and his brave attempt to experiment and evoke laughs. A netizen wrote, "Wild Music, Terrific BGM with #AkshayKumar and #AksharaSingh setting the stage on FIRE. #GhisGhisGhis is destined to be the WILDEST #Bollywood Song of the Year." Another netizen wrote, "This song is such a VIBE. Only #AkshayKumar can do something like this – going out of comfort zone, out-and-out crazy and make it all wholesome."

Internet calls out C-grade song of Akshay Kumar, Akshara Singh

Another section of netizens slammed the song, calling it a B-grade cringe song. A netizen wrote, "The downfall of Akshay Kumar needs to be studied. 4 hit films in a year to 4 flops in a year. What is this? C-grade movie with cheap lyrics? Man has such potential and is wasting it doing C-grade movies. I know he wants to earn money, but this is ridiculous."

Another netizen wrote, "At one time, Akshay Kumar used to deliver many hit films every year. His career was going really well. But now, what kind of poor movies is he making? They feel like copies of Bhojpuri films. Now, Akshay Kumar has grown quite old, and the audience no longer wants to see him as a lead actor or young hero. Still, he keeps making movies forcefully, and because of that, many of his films are flopping." Welcome to the Jungle will be released in cinemas on June 26, 2026. 

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