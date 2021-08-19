Akshay Kumar's 'BellBottom' gets leaked online a few after its release in theatres

Akshay Kumar’s highly-anticipated espionage thriller, ‘Bellbottom’ finally released on Thursday (August 19), becoming the first Hindi film to hit the theatres with 50 percent occupancy in some states after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But merely a few hours after its release, ‘Bellbottom’ leaked online reminiscing of old times. A per an entertainment website, the film can be downloaded from the internet for free and its HD format has been leaked on pirated sites such as Filmywap, Tamilrockers and others.

The makers and Akshay took a massive gamble with going for a theatrical release for the film and their big gamble paid off. ‘Bellbottom’ has been given a thumbs up by critics and fans. The movie is based on real-life plane hijackings that took India by storm in the 1980s.

Apart from Akshay, the film also star Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor in key roles. Lara essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, for which she had to go through intense makeup transformation.

Several Bollywood celebs including Ritesih Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut and Ajay Devgn including others have commending Akshay and the team of ‘Bellbottom’ for releasing the film in theatres and leading the way for other films.

Akshay also hinted at a sequel for ‘Bellbottom’. As per the actor, ‘the way the film ends, there is definitely scope for a sequel. He added that if a good script is written, then it could definitely come to fruition.

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old actor on Tuesday (August 17) landed in London to start the shooting for his next film starring Rakul Preet Singh. Akshay has a host of films in his kitty such as ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’.