Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey' now called 'Bachchhan Paandey', makers drop new poster

Formerly, called 'Bachchan Pandey', Akshay Kumar's upcoming film's title has been given a new spelling, and is now spelt as 'Bachchhan Paandey'. Alongside revealing the new spelling of the film's title, the makers have also dropped a new poster featuring the superstar.

There's no doubt that over the years, Akshay Kumar's movie looks have gone on to set trends and adding to that list is the big reveal of his look in Sajid Nadiadwala's big-ticket release of this year, 'Bachchhan Paandey' also starring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

As the movie is all set to hit theatre screens on March 18, the makers have unveiled Akshay's new look from the action-comedy today, also announcing the trailer launch on February 18, which also happens to be power producer Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday.

While the new release date of 'Bachchhan Paandey' has come as a blessing for many especially Akshay Kumar's fans, the new dhamakedaar poster of the movie will surely leave you wanting more!

Check out the new poster here:



Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchhan Paandey' marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after 'Entertainment', 'Housefull 3' and 'Housefull 4'.