Akshay Kumar's 'Awara Paagal Deewana' co-star Aarti Chabria gets engaged in Mauritius

Actor-director Aarti Chabria, who had won the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4 is all set to enter marital bliss soon. She has been engaged to a Mauritius-based chartered accountant named Visharad Beedassy on March 11, 2019. The engagement took place in Mauritius in the presence of their close-knit family. It's an arranged match for Aarti and she is elated that she has found her Mr Right finally.

Talking about the same, the actor stated to Bombay Times, "I had many times given up on the idea that I would find my Mr Right, but my family members always felt that one day, I would find my soulmate. I feel it is because of my family’s blessings that I found Visharad because he is everything that I had ever dreamt of. I am extremely lucky to have found him after a long wait."

About Visharad, he is currently working in Australia and Aarti revealed that he is ready to shift his base to Mumbai after their wedding which is likely to take place in the next couple of months. Chabria added, "He is a chartered accountant and an international tax consultant. I am happy that we will be staying in India after marriage because I can continue my work here, and also be closer to family and friends."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aarti has been a part of several Bollywood films namely Lajja, Awara Paagal Deewana, Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai, Shaadi No. 1, Shootout At Lokhandwala.