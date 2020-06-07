Akshay Kumar roots for Anupam Kher's autopbiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Neeraj Pandey also rooted for Anupam Kher's 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'

Anupam Kher is unveiling his autobiographical play called 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is excited after hearing the news, rooted for the veteran actor and his 'friend' Anupam Kher, on Twitter.

"Very excited about the launch of my friend @AnupamPKher’s autobiographical play #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai on his digital platform http://theanupamkher.com, an artistic showcase of his values & life lessons of how people go through challenges & failures to achieve success!My best wishes," tweeted Akshay Kumar.

Anupam Kher responded to the tweet writing, "My dearest friend @akshaykumar!! Thank you for your love and warmth. You are always so so generous. May God give you more and more success. Love."

Here's their conversation:

Very excited about the launch of my friend @AnupamPKher’s autobiographical play #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai on his digital platform https://t.co/D4JEzeFlk2, an artistic showcase of his values & life lessons of how people go through challenges & failures to achieve success!My best wishes pic.twitter.com/CNLLXxPozx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 7, 2020

My dearest friend @akshaykumar !! Thank you for your love and warmth. You are always so so generous. May God give you more and more success. Love. https://t.co/5UL7YgnYAX #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai https://t.co/BFNUZkm94B — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 7, 2020

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher-Akshay's 'Baby' director Neeraj Pandey asked Anupam to keep going, and got a thanks from Kher for keeping him 'relevant'. Anupam Kher's neighbour Anil Kapoor also shared his wishes. "Thank you my dearest @AnilKapoor for always being there for me. Your love and friendship is one of my greatest strengths," replied Kher.