Akshay Kumar roots for Anupam Kher's autopbiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'

Headlines

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar roots for Anupam Kher's autopbiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Neeraj Pandey also rooted for Anupam Kher's 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2020, 07:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anupam Kher is unveiling his autobiographical play called 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is excited after hearing the news, rooted for the veteran actor and his 'friend' Anupam Kher, on Twitter.

"Very excited about the launch of my friend @AnupamPKher’s autobiographical play #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai on his digital platform http://theanupamkher.com, an artistic showcase of his values & life lessons of how people go through challenges & failures to achieve success!My best wishes," tweeted Akshay Kumar.

Anupam Kher responded to the tweet writing, "My dearest friend @akshaykumar!! Thank you for your love and warmth. You are always so so generous. May God give you more and more success. Love."

Here's their conversation:

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher-Akshay's 'Baby' director Neeraj Pandey asked Anupam to keep going, and got a thanks from Kher for keeping him 'relevant'. Anupam Kher's neighbour Anil Kapoor also shared his wishes. "Thank you my dearest @AnilKapoor for always being there for me. Your love and friendship is one of my greatest strengths," replied Kher.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's retail inflation spikes to 15-month high of 7.44 percent in July

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst kills 7 in Solan

After conjunctivitis, dengue cases on rise in Noida, Ghaziabad; here's how to prevent it

Gadar 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film sees record-breaking Sunday, overtakes part 1's lifetime earnings

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE