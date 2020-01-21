Akshay Kumar rings in mother's birthday in her favourite place in the world, a casino

Akshay Kumar shared a video of him making his mother feel special. The actor took his wheelchair-bound mother to her favourite place in the world. Wearing casuals and a cap, he walked and pointed towards a signboard that read Marina Bay Sands casino in Singapore in the 30-second video.

"Do more of what you love doing and that’s exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world: the casino," wrote Akshay alongside the video.

See the video here:

While shooting in London too, Akshay Kumar had shared a video of him riding his mom on the streets. “Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don’t forget they are also growing old...so spend time with them while you still can,” he had captioned the post.

Currently having a superhit on his hand with Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom soon. The actor's movies Holiday 2: Bakshi Is Back, Housefull 5, Hera Pheri 3 and Crack have been announced.