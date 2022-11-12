Akshay Kumar reveals why he is not doing Hera Pheri 3 after Paresh Rawal confirmed Kartik Aaryan in threequel

Hera Pheri 3/File photo

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa, it is now confirmed that Kartik Aaryan has replaced Akshay Kumar in another franchise as the Samrat Prithviraj star has now revealed why he is not doing the threequel, a day after Paresh Rawal wrote on Twitter that the Dhamaka star is part of Hera Pheri 3.

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Awards 2022 on Saturday, November 12, the Ram Setu star said, "Hera Pheri has been a part of me. Like a lot of people, I have good memories. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai (I feel bad as well) that in so many years, part 3 hasn't been made. But like I said we have to dismantle things."

He further added, "The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can't do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out."



Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam superhit Ramji Rao Speaking, while the sequel Phir Hera Pheri, released in 2006 and helmed by Neeraj Vora, was inspired from the Hollywood classic Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.



Though the director hasn't been confirmed for Hera Pheri 3, it has been reported that Anees Bazmee has been approached to direct the film. Anees also helmed the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earlier this year which starred Tabu and Kiara Advani, along with Kartik Aaryan. Anees has directed Akshay in films like Welcome and Singh Is King.