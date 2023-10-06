Headlines

Akshay Kumar reveals Twinkle Khanna's reaction to his performance in Mission Raniganj: 'You are getting...'

In a recent interaction, Akshay Kumar revealed his wife, Twinkle Khanna's reaction to Mission Raniganj, and also shared his aspiration for other actors to step forward and celebrate unsung heroes.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Akshay Kumar's latest movie, Mission Raniganj, has been released with positive reviews from critics, and the actor has opened up about the appreciation he is receiving from the audience, Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill's family, and his wife, Twinkle Khanna. On Friday, Akshay interacted with the media and during the interview when he was asked to share Twinkle's reaction to his performance in Mission Raniganj, Akshay read out a text message he received from Twinkle Khanna. She texted him, "You are getting (good) reviews. Award-winning performance. So proud of you." 

In Mission Raniganj, Akshay played the character of the Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, an engineer who saved the lives of 65 miners during the 1989 coal mining accident at Raniganj. Recently, the family members of Jaswant watched the movie in a special screening, and Akshay shared their reactions as well. "I spoke to Gill saab's wife, his daughter. And his daughter told me 'I saw my father while watching you on the big screen'." Akshay continued, "It's the biggest validation a person can get to do a role like that. Rest is validation coming from the media, from the audience, and love coming out from everywhere." 

Recently, we spoke to Pawan Malhotra, and during the interaction, he said that the story of Gill's bravery should have been told earlier. When Akshay was asked to share his view of real-life heroes' stories being untold for so many years, he said, "I am looking at it as 'der aaye durust aaye'. I am glad that we are making it. Even if these lives were not celebrated long back, it is fine. We should look ahead. There are many more stories, many such brave people whose stories deserve to be told. I hope in my industry all the other actors get into it and they make movies on such heroes. Some of them are doing also, hope others also follow." 

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and features music by Jjust Music.

