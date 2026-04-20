Akshay Kumar reveals Twinkle Khanna checked his family background before their marriage: 'Mere khandaan ki kundli dekhi'

Akshay Kumar tied the knot with Twinkle Khanna, daughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia, in 2001. The couple share two children, a son Aarav - born in 2002, and a daughter Nitara - born in 2012.

Akshay Kumar, in a recent episode of the Sony Entertainment Television show Wheel of Fortune, revealed how his wife and actress Twinkle Khanna had checked the kundali of his entire family, including their medical reports before marrying him. The episode featured the astrology experts Jai Madaan, Sweta Jumani and Munisha Khatwani as the three participants.

The discussion was sparked by renowned astrologer Jai Madaan, who shared that she doesn't just rely on horoscopes but can also determine a person's future by analysing their signature. Intrigued by this, Akshay said that he believes in the authenticity behind science by sharing an incident related to his marriage.

The Hera Pheri actor said, "Mere shaadi ke pehle meri wife ne kundli dekhi thi lekin meri nahi mere khandaan ki kundli dekhi thi, sab cheez ki jaankari pata ki meri khandaan mein, mere father, mama, chacha sabki kundli dekhi, yeh dekhne ki kisi ko koi bimaari vagera toh nahi hain. (Before our marriage, my wife didn’t just check my horoscope,she examined my entire family’s horoscope. She gathered information about everything in my family, including my father, maternal uncle, and paternal uncle, to make sure there were no illnesses or issues). Finally, when she was assured that everything seemed fine, she took the marriage ahead."

For the unversed, Akshay tied the knot with Twinkle, daughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia, in 2001. They reportedly fell in love on the sets of their 1999 action drama film International Khiladi. The couple share two children, a son Aarav - born in 2002, and a daughter Nitara - born in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay's latest release is the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. The horror comedy reunites the actor with the filmmaker Priyadarshan after 14 years. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and late Asrani in his final on-screen appearance. Released on April 17, Bhooth Bangla has earned Rs 65.25 crore net in India in its opening weekend.

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